Riders from state complete nat’l level cycling event

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 2: Six riders from Arunachal in the general category completed the recently concluded national level ‘Leh MTB Competition-2020’ which was held at Leh, Ladakh, from 25 to 31 October.

The event was organized by the Ladakh Police, tourism department and the Ladakh Cycling Association, under the guidance of the Cycling Federation of India.

From Arunachal, Tajum Dere took the 7th position, while Suto Linggi was 12th, Ahonda Menjo was 16th, Gollo Joseph was 23rd, Omil Mize was 25th, and Nayu Lapung was 37th.

The six riders were led by Everester Taka Tamut as team coach and Arunachal Cycling Association vice president Tali Yorme as manager.

“The riders took part in 50 kms (Leh-Karu), 54 kms (Leh-Likir), 41 kms (Leh-Taglangla) and 35 kms (Leh-Khardungla),” informed Tamut.

“Racing at a high altitude and above was definitely difficult for the participants, but somehow the riders from the state completed their race,” he added.

“They had to go through the problem in order to get acclimatized to the weather and altitude,” said Yorme.

Devender Kumar and Shiven from Himachal and Sonam Norbu from Ladakh won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.

Ninety-nine riders competed in the Leh MTB Competition-2020, which is the highest accredited MTB cycling race.