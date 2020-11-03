Seminar on sports physiotherapy held

CHIMPU, Nov 2: Calling for introducing sports physiotherapy in the state, Badminton Association of India executive committee member Bamang Tago said that “all stakeholders tend to ignore and compromise on sports health issues.”

Addressing a seminar on ‘Basic sports physiotherapist management on field and off field’ at the Sports Authority of Arunachal’s conference hall here on Monday, Tago said that Arunachal has more than 38 state-level registered sports associations, including the Arunachal Olympic Association, “which are actually producing players but none of them has a sport physiotherapist, including the government-run Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, which is a matter of serious concern.”

Sports physiotherapist Dr Manish Deepak Pardeshi stated that “practicing sports physiotherapy is very much different from the practice of normal physiotherapy,” and disclosed that a sports physiotherapist “is very much mandatory in all disciplines vis-à-vis role of coach on combination of players’ performance, injuries, nutrition and other factors.”

Coaches from the sports directorate and private coaches from various state sports associations participated the programme, which was the first of its kind in Arunachal.

Sport Authority of India Assistant Director Gaurav Rawat informed that “world-class standard Wushu, boxing and weightlifting intra-infrastructures are being established in Chimpu under the initiative of the union ministry, and shall be completed soon.”

SAI weightlifting coach Harnam Singh, 2017 World Wushu Championship gold medalist Puja Kadian and Karate Association of India’s joint secretary Balung Marik also shared their experiences.

The event was facilitated by the sports directorate in collaboration with the Badminton Association of India.