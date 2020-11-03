Union seeks quality TAH work

ZIRO, Nov 2: The All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union (ALSDSU) has requested all the executing agencies involved in the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project in the district to execute the work properly and ensure quality.

A team of the union on Monday inspected the Joram-Koloriang road in Yachuli circle and the Potin-Pangin road, from Potin to Pamluk, in the jurisdiction of Lower Subansiri district. The team also visited the camp office of all the three executing firms and discussed the works.

ALSDSU president Lishi Tayo appealed to the people, including students, youths and others, to extend support to the road project.

The union also requested the district administration to appoint a magistrate or a nodal officer to monitor the progress of work and liaise with the executing agency, the highway department and the public from time to time.