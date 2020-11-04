DC assesses progress of Potin-Pangin highway

AALO, Nov 3: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi on Tuesday assessed the works being undertaken by the ABCI-TTC (JV) Ltd in the 6th package of the Potin-Pangin road.

Expressing satisfaction over the zeal of the company, the DC said that “no development is more important than road works,” and exhorted the executing company to keep up the tempo and complete the road on time.

The DC urged the company to build a good rapport with and understand the sentiments of the villagers and the public, so that the work is carried out peacefully and without any hindrance.

“The district administration, executing agency, company and civil society have to work in a coordinated manner to see that the long pending highway works, which agitates the minds

of people here, takes off nicely this time around,” he said.

The DC assured the firm of the administration’s assistance in looking into law and order matters.

Pobin Padu from TTC (JV) Ltd informed that the stretch of the road “will be completed before or within the stipulated time,” adding: “Progress in construction works will be visible within some months from now.”

Highway EE Kago Salu and AE Gemar Padu were also present. (DIPRO)