NABARD launches PLP for Namsai

NAMSAI, Nov 3: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched the potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2021-22 for Namsai district.

It was launched by Namsai DC RK Sharma during a review meeting for evaluating the performance under the aspirational district programme. The SBI’s lead district manager and HoDs of the line department were present at the meeting.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that “the total credit potential under the priority sector had been estimated at Rs 3,48,823 lakhs for

the 2021-22 financial year of this agricultural sector accounts for Rs 3,051 lakhs,” the NABARD stated in a release.