Imbibe good behaviour and attitude: Sona

ITANAGAR, Nov 3: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Tuesday called upon the officers and officials of the assembly secretariat here to imbibe good behaviour, attitude and sincerity towards their jobs.

Sona was speaking at the farewell function organized by the assembly secretariat in honour of two employees, Talo Talang (duftry) and JB Sonar (driver), on their superannuation after serving for more than 35 years in the assembly.

Lauding both Talang and Sonar for their sincerity and dedication towards their assignments, the speaker said: “Everyone should draw inspiration from them and learn to justify their assigned jobs.”

Stating that “a conducive working atmosphere is a must for the growth of every establishment,” the speaker also called for promoting cordial relations among all the officers and staffers.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte also commended the retirees and extended his gratitude to them for serving the state for more than 35 years.

Secretary Kago Habung, Joint Secretary Tadar Meena and others also spoke.