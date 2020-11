DOIMUKH, Nov 5: One Nirjul Ali, a resident of Dongibill village in Assam, drowned in the Dikrong river near Nempo village here in Papum Pare district while fishing on 4 November.

A team of the 12 NDRF, under the direction of Commandant Rajesh Thakur, carried out a search operation on Thursday and retrieved the dead body 2.5 kms downstream from the place of incident.