Rebia seeks recognition for Nabam Runghi

ITANAGAR, Nov 5: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday and requested the state government to honour its commitment by naming an important institute or road or place in the state capital after the first agency council member, late Nabam Runghi, who is credited for the establishment of the state capital in Itanagar.

In a letter to the CM, Rebia reminded him that Khandu, “in the presence of a galaxy of ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other dignitaries,” had made a public announcement to honour the great son of the soil in his funeral speech on 18 November, 2018, in Yupia.

Reiterating his demand to honour late Runghi, the MP said “The Nyishi Elite Society, the ANSU and the ANYA have time and again placed the demand since long and the demand is also endorsed by the society at large.”