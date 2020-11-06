Reopening of schools

Classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 will begin from 16 November in Arunachal, while Classes 9 and 11 are set to follow in December.

Class 1 to 8, hostels, residential schools and coaching institute will remain closed for now.

The decision to open schools for select classes was taken after consultation with community-based organizations, the consent of parents and school management development committee, following which it was placed before the cabinet.

With Covid-19 still a challenge, the department will have to make extra effort to make sure that all standard operating procedures are maintained. With crowded government school classrooms, the department will have to come up with innovative ideas to ensure physical distancing.

The government must make sure that hand sanitizers and facemasks are made available for all the students, teachers and others in schools. Random Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools to rule out the spread of the virus.

Health should remain the priority as schools reopen after months.