Vigilance Awareness Week observed

ITANAGAR, Nov 5: The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation

(NEEPCO) Ltd observed the Vigilance Awareness Week at its various offices and projects in different locations across the country from 27 October to

2 November.

This year’s Vigilance Awareness Week was themed ‘Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)’.

As part of the programme, the NEEPCO employees stationed at various locations across the country took the central vigilance commission’s (CVC) ‘integrity pledge’.

Further, the CVC has launched a new initiative for citizens “to suggest systemic improvements in central government organizations.”

It said that “citizens may also give system improvement suggestions pertaining to NEEPCO, if any, till 14 November by email (vigilance@neepco.co.in) or telephone (0364-2503652).