Workshop on ‘Essentiality of quarterly report’ held

RONO HILLS, Nov 5: The Hindi cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a workshop on ‘Essentiality of quarterly report’ for the benefit of the university’s staffers on 3 November.

RGU Hindi Officer Gumpi Nguso highlighted the importance of the use of easy and correct terms in administrative notings. She also explained the role of a central employee in the context of using official language.

The workshop was divided into sessions for personal assistants and all the department and administrative staffers.

Hindi cell staffer and Hindi translator Milly Rani Paul explained how to maintain correct quarterly report data, while Hindi typist Tacha Ningee also shared his inputs.

Later, certificates were distributed to the participants.