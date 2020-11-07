JNC NCC cadets participate in online camp

PASIGHAT, Nov 6: The NCC cadets of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district presented the cultural heritage, history and geography of Arunachal during a six-day online camp which concluded on Friday.

Representing the 22 AP (I) Coy NCC, Associate NCC Officers Dr KK Mishra and Mumne Perme during the interaction answered various queries raised by the cadets from other states about Arunachal.

22 AP (I) Coy NCC Officer Commanding, Lt Col MS Nijjar informed that the online camp was one of many online projects of the NCC to ensure continuous training of the cadets during the pandemic.

The camp was conducted by Dibrugarh (Assam)-based NCC group headquarters, on behalf of the NCC directorate in Shillong (Meghalaya) for the NCC cadets of the northeastern region, West Bengal and Sikkim directorates, on the occasion of the ‘Ek Bharat, shresth Bharat saptah’. (DIPRO)