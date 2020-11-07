AACWA delegation calls on CM’s advisor

ITANAGAR, Nov 6: Chief minister’s advisor Purpa Tsering assured a delegation of the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) that the demands of the association would be taken up with the CM in the larger interest of the local registered contractors.

The assurance came when a delegation of the AACWA, led by its president Nabam Akin Hina, called on Tsering here on Friday.

During the meeting, the association apprised the CM’s advisor of its long-pending issues like adoption of 2.5 percent bank guarantee or performance guarantee for tribal contractors; enhancement of tender limits of Class 5-3 category contractors under the PWD; control of unseen expenditure in tenders awarding and bills, and various other issues related to contractors.