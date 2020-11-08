Health dept appeals to avoid firecrackers, keeping Covid patients in mind

ITANAGAR, Nov 7: In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming Diwali celebrations, the health & family welfare department has issued an advisory, appealing to the citizens to avoid bursting any type of firecracker, “including any sound emitting or illuminating type of firecrackers,” throughout the state.

In the advisory issued on 6 November, Health Secretary P Parthiban said the advisory is in the interest of public health and environment, as the resultant pollution could cause breathing problems among Covid-19 patients “and may increase adverse effects of the disease among the vulnerable population.”