Two more Covid-19 deaths on Saturday

ITANAGAR, Nov 7: Arunachal reported two Covid-19 casualties on Saturday, taking the state’s death toll to 45. The state has recorded eight deaths in under a week this month.

A 58-year-old man from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district passed away at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu near here. He was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis with Covid-19 infection. The patient had been referred from the RK Mission Hospital here and admitted to the DCH on 7 November. He passed away due to uremic encephalopathy with respiratory distress.

Another man, a 55-year-old from Likabali (Lower Siang), passed away late Friday night at the DCH in Chimpu. As per health officials, he had hypertension and diabetes mellitus with Covid-19 infection. The patient had been referred from Niba Hospital in Papu Nallah and admitted to the DCH here on 4 November, where he died due to acute respiratory distress.

On Saturday, 1,484 samples were collected across the state, out of which 64 tested positive for Covid-19.

There has also been continued detection of positive cases among primary contacts in Shi-Yomi. All the 12 cases of Covid-19 in Shi-Yomi are primary contacts.

Five of the eight cases detected in East Siang are also primary contacts.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported 15 cases, while 13 cases were reported from Lower Dibang Valley. Upper Siang reported four cases, Changlang reported three cases, and Tirap, West Siang and Leparada reported two cases each.

One case each was reported from West Kameng, Longding and Anjaw (see bulletin).

Fifteen of the total positive people are symptomatic.

A total of 106 people reportedly recovered or were discharged on Saturday.