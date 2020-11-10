DDEO seeks political parties’ cooperation for error-free electoral rolls

ZIRO, Nov 9: Lower Subansiri Deputy District Election Officer [DDEO] Millo Kojin in a meeting with the political parties of the district on Monday urged them to update the list of BLAs as they are to assist the BLOs in identifying dead persons and shifted entries, in order to help make the electoral rolls error-free.

The meeting was conducted in connection with the upcoming special summary revision (SSR). Representatives of the BJP, the INC and the PPA attended the meeting.

Kojin explained the SSR and said that “the ECI recognizes the role of political parties in the revision of the electoral rolls.”

ERO (HQ) Priscilla Tayeng also sought cooperation from the BLAs during the special campaign.

Responding to a request to the election department by the political parties to conduct training programme for the BLAs, the ERO assured to conduct it very shortly.