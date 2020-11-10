Union seeks setting up of hotel mgmt institute

ITANAGAR, Nov 9: The All Arunachal Tourism Students’ Union has requested the governor to direct the authorities concerned to immediately complete the construction of the state institute of hotel management, catering technology & applied nutrition in Banderdewa.

In a representation it submitted to the governor, the union on Monday also called for taking appropriate action against those responsible for delaying the project.

“Due to delaying in project works, youths of state lost education opportunities. However, until today we did not find any positive response from your good office and from concerned authorities,” it said.

The union requested the governor and the authorities concerned to respond to its plea within 15 days, saying it might otherwise resort to “rigorous democratic movement.”

The union said it had earlier submitted its grievances to the governor in March this year “but no action has been taken till date.”