Electrical subdiv’n office inaugurated

KALAKTANG, Nov 10: Local MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma inaugurated the office building of the Kalaktang electrical subdivision assistant engineer here on Tuesday, in the presence of the ADC, public leaders, HoDs, and others.

Kharma in his speech said that “water supply and power supply are essential services and require cooperation from the people in terms of revenue collection, infrastructural construction works, and delivery of public services by the employees of the power department.”

He commended the power and the hydropower development departments for “maintaining regular power supply from grid and Domkhrong MHS with well-coordinated manner.”

Kalaktang ADC Techu Aran said that electricity is necessary in all walks of life and needs to be maintained, and therefore the consumers should pay their electricity bills regularly.

He also advised the employees of the power department to deliver services effectively.

Rupa Electrical Division Executive Engineer (E) Tapi Tai informed that the electrical subdivision was established in 2008 and is “facing acute shortage of manpower to maintain the power system after electrifying all villages under RGGVY, DDUGJY and Saubhagya, as the sanctioned strength of the division is fixed and assets are being created every year from various sources of funding agencies.”

He said the power scenario in West Kameng district could be made more reliable by upgrading the existing old and dilapidated 33 kv line from Khuppi to Bomdila to a double circuit 33 kv tower line “to create as tie line between Bomdila, Rupa, Kalaktang, Dirang and Nafra areas with Khupi and Thrizino areas.”

The EE appealed to the consumers to clear their bills regularly, “as it will be utilized for the development of the state.”

AE (E) Kirmar Jirdo also spoke.