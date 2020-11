BASAR, Nov 10: Lucknow (UP)-based NGO Live of Others conducted an ‘awareness-cum-input distribution programme’ for women farmers here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

The NGO’s president, Usha Shukla distributed rabi vegetable seeds and plant protection chemicals to about 50 farmers through the heads of the respective SHGs.

The NGO is active in Arunachal for the last one year, and is helping the women farmers of Arunachal in the field of health, women empowerment and agriculture.