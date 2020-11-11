Get ready for panchayat polls: Libang

TUTING, Nov 10: Health Minister Alo Libang on Tuesday asked the BJP workers to “get ready for the panchayat polls.”

Speaking during a ‘Kisan jan jagran abhiyan’ organized by the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha (BJKM) here in Upper Siang district, Libang also requested the party workers not to switch allegiance if one is not given a ticket to contest the polls.

Libang, who represents the Tuting-Yingkiong constituency, asked the party workers to strengthen the BJP government in the state by electing BJP candidates in the panchayat polls.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the public, pertaining to poor road condition and power supply in Tuting, Libang said “the state government is unable to take up new projects due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He, however, assured the public that he would take up the matter with the appropriate authorities.

Earlier, state BJKM president Dungoli Libang said “the abhiyan is being conducted to sensitize party workers and farmers to the Agriculture Bills, 2020.”

He said “the agriculture bills are in the interest of the farmers and would help increase their incomes and ensure their prosperity.”

Among others, BJKM general secretary Gumsen Lollen, Upper Siang BJKM general secretary Tapang Mize, and the BJP’s Upper Siang in-charge Tamat Gamoh attended the programme.