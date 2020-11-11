Meeting on master plan for Pasighat held

PASIGHAT, Nov 10: The local planning authority met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh to review and finalize the draft master plan for ‘Pasighat-2030’.

The DC asked the department concerned to “adhere to the ideals of the master plan in future planning for any developmental projects as envisaged under the master plans for judicious utilization of living space and for systematic and planned growth of the city.”

In order to ensure that land use is regulated, the DC said “any land allotment will be done in conformity with provisions as laid out in the master plan, with special consideration to guideline on RoW, demarcation of flood prone zone, earthquake hazard zone, etc.”

Assistant town planner Tani Taloh presented an overview of “the local planning boundary and urban boundary of Pasighat.”

Experts from New Delhi-based All India Institute of Local Self Governance, Paritosh Goel and Sangge Nangkar presented the details of the master plan and its importance in regulating the growth and development of the town in a proper and sustainable way.

They said “such statutory vision document would be of great help to the administration for policymaking and decision-making.”

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, who was also present, emphasized on development of sports-oriented facilities. He also stressed on preparing a drainage plan and exploring the possibility of harnessing wind energy as a source of alternative energy for the town.

TP&ULBs director Sukhvinder Singh stressed on “the core area for development with city-specific infrastructure development, such as drainage plan, development of tourism potentials, initiation of zonal plan catering to RoW of all sector roads for proper circulation and other utilities, such as sewage system and development of sustainable public space, such as cycle track in Pasighat town.”

To address the concern of other stakeholder departments, they were instructed to furnish their inputs with regard to incorporation of amenities within 15 days. (DIPRO)