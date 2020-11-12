MLA reviews development works under Bilat circle

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Nov 11: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has reviewed the progress of the ongoing development works under Bilat circle in East Siang district on Wednesday.

During the review meeting with the officials of Bilat circle, the MLA urged them to work with responsibility and maintain coordination for smooth implementation of development schemes. He also assured the officials of pursuing the problems being faced by various departments in the circle.

Earlier, Bilat Circle Officer TD Bapu appealed to the MLA to take steps for construction of additional staff quarter, besides extension of office building and repairing of link road at circle headquarter.

While giving brief accounts of the development activities, the officials from PWD, RWD, PHED, education, Bilat PHC and other departments under Bilat block placed their grievances before the MLA.

Bilat Government Higher Secondary School Principal T Tatan also appraised the local MLA about shortage of furniture and other equipment in the girls’ hostel. He also pleaded for a scheme to complete the remaining portion of the RCC boundary wall (45 percent) around the school premise.

MLA Ninong Ering, along with East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh also opened a block library at Bilat.

The library presently stores around 1,500 books of various subjects, besides monthly magazines, journals and newspapers.

The library building, worth Rs 25 lakh, was funded by Kolkata-based RRL Foundation and the library building was completed two years earlier.