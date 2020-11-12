Police arrest two on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy

BANDERDEWA, Nov 11: Police here on Tuesday last, have arrested one Roni Lishi and a driver on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy of Techi Meena Lishi, late wife of main accused Roni Lishi.

The police have registered a case under section 120 B,302, 279 and 201 of IPC based on a complaint filed by the main accused Roni’s in-laws.

Roni is the son of former legislator Lishi Legi. His wife Techi Meena Lishi was allegedly found dead at Karsingsa on 5 November last. She was reportedly 7 months pregnant.

According to Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram, both Roni and the driver have been produced before the district court Yupia on Wednesday.

Investigation is currently on.