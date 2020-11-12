Police arrest two on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy

BANDERDEWA, Nov 11: Police here on Tuesday last, have arrested one Roni Lishi and a driver on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy of Techi Meena Lishi, late wife of main accused Roni Lishi.

The police have registered a case under section 120 B,302, 279 and 201 of IPC based on a complaint filed by the main accused Roni’s in-laws.

Roni is the son of former legislator Lishi Legi. His wife Techi Meena Lishi was allegedly found dead at Karsingsa on 5 November last. She was reportedly 7 months pregnant.

According to Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram, both Roni and the driver have been produced before the district court Yupia on Wednesday.

Investigation is currently on.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR