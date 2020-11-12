Taki launches organic Lalit guava at Yachuli

YACHULI, Nov 11: The cultivation of organic the Lalit guava was launched at Alley Senyi here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki in the presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix and Education Minister Taba Tedir.

The Lalit variety of guava is being grown by progressive farmer Likha Maj.

Emphasizing on the vital role of agriculture, Taki spoke on the enormous employment opportunities through retail trade, logistics and food processing linked to agriculture for Ziro-I and Ziro-II.

Tedir spoke on the nutritional value of organic Lalit guava and its health benefits, while Felix spoke on the role of agriculture and how organic farming will reduce the dependence for vegetables from the neighboring states.

The Lalit guava is developed by the ICAR and is a high yielder with wider adaptability. It is aptly responsive to pruning and suitable for high-density plantings. The fruit yield is 100 kg per plant per annum at around six years of age, higher than any other commercial guava variety.

During the rainy season in 2017, Maj, a young entrepreneur and a progressive farmer brought more than one lakh guava grafts of ICAR-CISH developed Lalit to Yachuli.

In 2019, Maj provided 50,000 guava saplings free-of-cost to the farmers of Yachuli constituency. (DIPRO)