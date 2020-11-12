Secy RD assess progress of various schemes

PASIGHAT, Nov 11: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Secretary Amarnath Talwade on Wednesday, inspected various rural development schemes which are being implemented at Balek, Boying, Taki-Lalung and Runne villages under East Siang district.

Accompanied by Joint Director (RD) Kampu Dolo, BDOs Omem Dai and IR Ering and officers of DRDA, Pasighat, the secretary also interacted with beneficiaries under PMAY(G), CMAY(G) and other MGNREGA schemes.

Later, he along with East Siang Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh also visited Berung village and interacted with the beneficiaries under cluster farming sanctioned against MGNREGA scheme. (DIPRO)