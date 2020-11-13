APWWS seeks fair investigation into death of Techi Meena

ITANAGAR, Nov 12: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has appealed for free and fair investigation into the death of Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child.

The family of Meena has submitted a representation to the APWWS regarding the deaths.

The society in a statement said that it has “full faith that the police will thoroughly investigate the case and justice will be delivered to the departed souls and family members.”

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the APWWS expressed sadness over the unfortunate death of a young and bright woman with her unborn child.

The police here have arrested Roni Lishi and a driver on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Meena, the deceased wife of the main accused, Roni Lishi.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the in-laws of the main accused.

Roni is the son of former legislator Lishi Legi. His wife, Meena, was allegedly found dead at Karsingsa on 5 November. She was reportedly seven months pregnant.

According to ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, both Roni and the driver were produced before the district court in Yupia on Wednesday.