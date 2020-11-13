Satellite survey of Yingkiong-Bishing NH complete: Libang

[Ravi Kumar ]

TUTING, Nov 12: Health Minister Alo Libang informed that “the satellite survey for the 150-km Yingkiong-Bishing national highway has been completed.”

“Officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation will arrive in a day or two to check the project to fast-track it,” Libang said during a tour here in Upper Siang district.

It may be mentioned that the residents of 10 villages here had in October 2019 decided not to claim compensation for their land for construction of a road, in order to fast-track connectivity.

The villagers of Gette, Pugging, Likor, Palling, Singging, Angging, Ziro, Ngaming, Mayung and Bishing decided not to claim compensation for the land that falls under the 150-km long Yingkiong-Bishing two-lane highway.

Libang, who is also the local MLA, said the state government is taking up road projects to connect various villages.

“The formation-cutting of 18 kms out of a total 35 kms has already been completed,” he said.

On the lack of mobile telephone services in the area, he said he is “helpless, as the area is sparsely populated and population is one of the main criteria set by service providers.”

Later, interacting with the army personnel stationed in Bishing, Libang praised the special relationship between the civilians and the army.

The MLA said the Indian Army has helped the locals in the electrification of the villages by helping in transportation of items from Aalo in West Siang district recently.

He urged them to maintain the special relationship in the interest of the nation.