CM inspects road restoration work

ITANAGAR, Nov 12: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inspected the restoration work being carried out on the Itanagar-Papu Nallah route via Jullang at three sites.

The road was washed away in several places in this year’s monsoon rains.

Assuring of all support from the government, the CM asked the executing agency to complete the restoration work at the earliest.

He said the opening of the Jullang road “is crucial to ease traffic congestion along NH 415 that passes through the heart of the capital.”

Khandu was accompanied by advisor to PWD minister Phurpa Tsering, advisor to AH minister Tana Hali Tara, and MLAs Techi Kaso, Zingnu Namchoom and Ojing Tasing during the inspection. (CM’s PR Cell)