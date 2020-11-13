Himalayan black bear cub handed over to zoo authorities

NIRJULI, Nov 12: A rescued Himalayan black bear cub was received by Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung and subsequently handed over to the zoo authorities on Thursday.

Natung went over to receive the bear cub from the residence of senior doctor Biman Natung, who informed that the cub had been rescued by one of his brothers recently and kept at his (Dr Natung’s) residence for the past seven days.

“I informed the minister about the cub as I thought that it would receive better care under appropriate authorities,” he said.

The minister thanked Dr Natung for his concern towards wild animals, and informed that he has instructed the zoo officials to take care of the cub with the facilities available there.