Covid-19 death toll reaches 47 as one more dies

ITANAGAR, Nov 12: A 61-year-old male, hailing from Sumsipathar in Tirap district, died on 11 November at his relative’s home in Deomali, health officials informed.

He was suffering from malignant bowel obstruction and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the Deomali CHC, and died due to acute respiratory failure the same day he was detected with Covid-19.

So far the state has reported 47 deaths because of Covid-19.

The state on Thursday recorded 44 positive cases in 11 districts, taking the total active cases to 1,440 (see bulletin).

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest cases at 13, followed by seven cases in West Kameng.

The total recovered persons are reported to be 88, with 15 in East Siang, 12 in Lower Subansiri, and 11 in the ICR.

The total samples collected were 1,207, with 359 in the ICR, 149 in West Kameng and 147 in Papum Pare.

Dibang Valley, Kra Daadi, Namsai, Pakke-Kessang, Shi-Yomi and Siang recorded zero sample collection.