CM asks officials to complete Hollongi airport by Aug 2022

ITANAGAR, Nov 12: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asked the officials engaged in the construction of the greenfield airport in Hollongi to complete the project by August 2022.

During a visit to the airport site with Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, a host of legislators and departmental officials, Khandu was provided with firsthand report of the ground facts.

Officials of departments like power, PHE, public works and district administration presented details of the works being carried out by each, such as water supply, power, approach road, boundary wall, land acquisition, rehabilitation of displaced Chakma settlers, etc.

Most of the works are underway, and the officials assured that all works would be completed by March next year, except for a few works that would be executed after completion of the boundary wall, approach road, etc.

“This project is our topmost priority. Please be informed that earlier the completion target was November 2022, which has been changed to August 2022. Work accordingly,” Khandu advised.

He gave assurance that funds would not be a constraint in completing the works on time. He, however, expressed concern over the slow progress of work on the runway and the airport terminal.

Addressing Kaushal Patel, the chief project manager of Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd, the Gujarat-based firm executing the project, Khandu said all assistance would be provided to the firm by the government. He, however, urged Patel to speed up the construction process.

“You have got five months of the best working season now. Make full use of it. Work day and night. You have got all our support and cooperation,” Khandu said, adding that he would monitor the progress of work personally from time to time.

As the airport site lies along the Assam-Arunachal boundary and some land have to be acquired from the Assam side, Khandu informed that he would soon have a talk in this regard with his Assam counterpart.

“As both Arunachal and Assam will benefit from the airport, we will coordinate with the Assam government in successful completion of the project,” he said.

The CM also visited the rehabilitation site of the 186 displaced Chakma families and interacted with them. He assured them of assistance, especially in resolving the drinking water issue, work on which is underway. As a temporary solution, water is being supplied through borewells at the moment.

Khandu was informed that 156 families had to be shifted and rehabilitated from the project site and 30 families from the four-lane approach road. Almost all the families have shifted, except a few who will follow after harvesting their crops. (CM’s PR Cell)