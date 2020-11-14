Assam police disrupt road construction work in Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: Assam Police on Friday stopped the ongoing PMGSY road project in Likabali and seized the machineries, besides arresting the workers.

According to sources, the incident took place at the 26 km chainage of the ongoing Aalo-Libakabli BRO road to the Kangku PMGSY project.

Four tractors and a JCB earthmover were seized, while six operators and two supervisors were arrested.

The machineries along with the workers were taken to the Dhemaji police station in Assam. The seizure was reportedly made without any prior notice.

Speaking to this daily, Lower Siang DC AK Singh claimed that the issue has been sorted out.

“I spoke to the DC and the SP of Dhemaji. They have assured to release the workers and machineries. Such obstructions do take place and we resolve it by holding dialogue with our counterpart,” said Singh.

However, speaking to this daily, one of the employees engaged in the work said only the workers have been released and the machineries have not been released yet.

Such incidents of obstruction by Assam’s officials have been regularly reported from various stretches of the Aalo-Libakabli BRO road to Kangku PMGSY project. The contractors allege that the Lower Siang district administration is not doing enough to resolve the issue.

“The Assam officials keep creating hurdles, even though the construction is taking place inside Arunachal’s territory. Our government wants us to complete road projects on time but never takes any initiative to resolve issues like this. We appeal to the state government to immediately look into the matter,” a contractor said.