Three co-accused arrested in connection with death of Techi Meena Lishi

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 13: The ICR police on Friday arrested three alleged co-accused involved in the Techi Meena Lishi death case.

Meena’s husband, Roni Lishi, who is the son of former legislator Lishi Legi, is the main accused in the case. Meena was found dead at Karsingsa on 5 November. She was reportedly seven months pregnant.

A police team arrested Roni Lishi on 10 November, while driver Dathang Suyang (26) was arrested on 5 November, and a case was lodged under Section 302/120B/201 IPC.

Addressing reporters at the police station here late on Friday night, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa informed that the Tirap police arrested three co-accused, namely, Kapwang Letey Lowang (40), who is a former NSCN (U) operative, Taney Khoiyang (33), and Damriet Khoiyang (29) from Tirap district in the early hours of Friday, at around 1:30 am.

The IGP informed that a special investigation team was formed to investigate the case. The team comprised ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, Naharlagun SDPO Rike Kamsi, Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Gocham Tassa, IO Inspector Minli Geyi and Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, along with Tirap SP Kardak Riba and Khonsa PS OC Inspector Wangoi Kamhua.

Giving details of the case, Apa said, “After sustained interrogation, the driver, Dathang Suyang confessed that the main accused of the case, Roni Lishi had asked him to kill Meena, for which he was going to pay him Rs 10 lakhs.

So far it is learnt that Roni had been planning to kill his wife Meena for the last couple of months. He contacted his old friend Kapwang Letey Lowang, who arranged the contract killers.

“Accordingly, on the evening of 27 October, three people – Dathang Suyang, Kapwang Letey Lowang and Taney Khoiyang – arrived from Khonsa and they stayed at Hotel Su Pinsa. On 28 October, Roni Lishi arrived at the hotel and finalized the plan to kill his wife with Kapwang. It was planned that Dathang Suyang would execute the murder and stage it as an accident. Roni paid Rs 5 lakhs in advance to them in two installments of Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 2 lakhs.”

Apa informed that Kapwang and Taney left for Khonsa on 30 October, whereas Dathang stayed back and was employed as a driver for Meena by Roni.

“On 2 November, Dathang requested Roni to arrange for a partner as he felt he would be unable to murder Meena by himself. Roni again consulted Kapwang, who brought in Damriet Khoiyang, who was working as a driver in Doimkuh.

“On the morning of 4 November, Roni and Dathang did a recce of the area, which was somewhere near the block point in Karsingsa, where they planned to execute the murder. They also finalized all the details the same day,” the IGP added.

Apa informed that initial interrogation has revealed that Damriet Khoiyang executed the crime with a hammer.

“On the morning of 5 November, Roni asked Meena to proceed to Karsingsa on the pretext of discussing their land compensation case in Karsingsa. As planned, Dathang on the way picked up Damriet from Bage Tinali. Damriet sat on the backseat of the vehicle. As soon as they crossed the mandir (waste dumping zone), Damriet started assaulting Meena with the hammer and killed her. After killing her, Damriet got down at the block point and Dathang drove the vehicle a little further and steered the vehicle to the left side of the road about 2 to 3 metres, in order to make it appear as an accident,” added Apa.

Meanwhile, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed that the police have also seized four mobile phones and cash from the possession of the driver, Dathang Suyang.

“Prima facie evidence indicates strained relations between Roni Lishi and his wife, late Techi Meena Lishi, as the motive behind the crime. We are collecting more evidence and our investigation will continue,” the SP said.