GB institutions should settle petty local disputes: DC

AALO, Nov 13: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi said that the GB institutions, being the lowest unit of the administration, should continue its role in settling local disputes in a fair and free manner and maintain neutrality during any election as the administrative agent of the government.

The DC was addressing GBs regarding the matter of appointment to two vacant posts of HGBs in Darka village, here on Friday.

Loyi assured that the appointment to the two vacant posts of HGBs would be made based on popular demand of all the GBs of the village. He also said that “the GB institutions today need a few GBs who can read and write to make it more vibrant.”

The DC said that he would go through the records of the appointment of three HGBs for a village to see whether the appointments were made on the basis of segments like Darka-I, Darka-II and Darka-III, and that the process of appointment may take time due to the declaration of the panchayat election in the state.

The HGBs and GBs from the three segments of Darka village said they are the signatories for appointment of two young GBs.

All the 15 GBs of the village attended the meeting. (DIPRO)