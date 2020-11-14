Trg in crop spacing imparted

YACHULI, Nov 13: The KVK here in Lower Subansiri district conducted a ‘training-cum-demonstration’ programme on line sowing and crop spacing for the farmers of Lempya village.

The KVK in-charge expressed hope that the training would help the farmers in using land uniformly and judiciously, “according to the crops’ demand for nutrient, moisture and sunlight.”

The plant protection scientist of the KVK briefed the farmers on strip cropping and crop rotation to prevent severe diseases and insect pest incidence, and also to manage their fields manually.

Various crop inputs were distributed among the farmers.

The village has been selected under the ‘Mere gaon, mere gaurav’ initiative to encourage and enhance vegetable production.

Around 30 women farmers attended the training programme, according to a KVK release.