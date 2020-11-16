Bridge over Sigin river collapses

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Nov 15: The Bailey bridge over the Sigin river here collapsed when a truck carrying a JCB earthmover was crossing it on Saturday night.

The bridge, which is located within Daporijo town, connects to the road leading to Lower Subansiri district headquarters Ziro via Kamle district.

Many commuters and vehicles are stranded on either side of the bridge.

This is not the first time that the bridge has collapsed. It had collapsed many times in the past also.

The locals have slammed the district administration for not carrying out proper maintenance work on the weak bridge and not monitoring it regularly.