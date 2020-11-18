Candlelight condolence held for Techi Meena, APSCW, ANYA condemn murder, commend capital police

KHONSA, Nov 17: Hundreds of people, including members of NGOs and community-based organizations, local residents, and public leaders took part in a candlelight condolence programme for late Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child at the market here in Tirap district on Sunday.

Police says that Meena was murdered at the behest of her husband, Roni Lishi.

Organized by Women Welfare Association Khonsa chairperson Sontung Bangsia and Tutsa Students’ Union president Khuntik Khusia, the programme was attended by members of the Nocte Mother Federation, the All Tirap District Students’ Union, the Ollo Students’ Union, and others.

Many people gathered to show their support. They strongly condemned the brutal murder of Techi Meena and sought exemplary punishment for all the culprits involved.

A similar condolence was also organized by the Nocte Women Association, reports DIPRO.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has also condemned the cold-blooded murder of Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child.

Commending the capital police for taking prompt action and cracking the case, the APSCW urged ICR SP Jimmy Chiram to conduct further investigation to learn “if there was any person responsible for the abetment of the crime and criminal conspiracy.”

A team of the commission on Monday met the SP and also discussed with him cases of crimes against women, flesh trade, and drug trafficking in the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) also commended the capital police for arresting five alleged accused in connection with the murder/death of Techi Meena Lishi and her 7-month-old unborn baby, under the supervision of IGP Chukhu Apa and the ICR SP.

“We vehemently condemn such barbaric act and demand fair investigation into the case till justice is delivered to victim’s family,” the ANYA said in a release.

It appealed to everyone to refrain from supporting the accused in any form “as a criminal has no religion and caste.”

“Let’s law takes its own course,” the ANYA said, and urged the law enforcing authorities to “award exemplary punishment to all the alleged accused, if found guilty, in order to prevent such heinous crime in the state in the future.”

Meanwhile, the women’s commission also condemned the assault on a female attendant of a petrol pump in Lohit HQ Tezu by unidentified miscreants.

“Such acts are highly condemnable,” the commission said, and requested the Lohit SP to nab the miscreants at the earliest.