[ Karda Natam ]

TAKSING, Nov 17: A large number of women, children and elderly received medical care and assistance during a medical camp organized at Redi village near here in Upper Subansiri district by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army on 16 November.

The aim of the camp was to provide basic medical cover and alleviate the hardships faced by the locals with regard to availability of medical amenities during the Covid-19 pandemic.