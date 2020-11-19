Central team inspects proposed ALG in Dumporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, Nov 18: A central joint inter-ministerial team, accompanied by local MLA Rode Bui and state’s Civil Aviation Deputy Director Tom Ratan inspected the proposed advance landing ground (ALG) at Rishi village here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The team, which also included officials from the Airports Authority of India, assessed the feasibility of the proposed ALG. The team thoroughly inspected the technical aspects of the landing ground required under its guidelines.

Bui appealed to the central government to approve the said project as soon as possible.

If developed, the ALG will not only benefit the civilians but also help in smooth mobility of security forces in the border areas, he said.

The MLA also stated that if the project comes up, it will provide smooth connectivity for the residents of the area, especially in evacuating patients.