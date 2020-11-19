DC urges political parties and contesting candidates to abide by MCC

LEPARADA, Nov 18: Leparada Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Duly Kamduk has appealed to all political parties and contesting candidates to abide by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and maintain utmost integrity while campaigning.

He said this during a meeting with ROs/AROs along with all political parties of Leparada district regarding the ensuing Panchayati Raj Election, 2020.

The DC urged all political parties not to indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences, create hatred or cause tension between both the groups.

He also warned the political parties and the aspiring candidates against slaughter of mithun, pigs and other animals to lure voters as it is a violation of the MCC.

The district administration has also issued an order banning the slaughter of animals till the MCC is in force.

The DC further urged all political parties to adhere to the SOPS issued by the health department to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic during the election period.

He also stated that if there is a spike of Covid-19 cases due to holding of political party meeting/ rallies, “the particular political party and candidate will be held responsible.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the DC also held a similar meeting with the head of departments regarding Panchayat election, informed a release from Leparada EAC Murnya Kakki.