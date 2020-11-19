7th Arunachal Film Festival scheduled for Dec 27-28

ITANAGAR, Nov 18: the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) on Wednesday has announced that the 7th edition of the Arunachal Film Festival will be held on 27 and 28 December.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club, FFA general secretary (GS) Shambo Flago informed that the two-day event will be held online, in collaboration with the state government.

“The festival will have feature, documentary, and two short films; one will be open to all topic/ genre and the other will be theme based -on unemployment and mental health”, he added

He said that the entries are open to filmmakers from Arunachal Pradesh and that entries for feature and documentary films must be affiliated to the FFA or certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“The films will have to be of 10 minutes duration with 1080p at 25fps.H.264 resolution, which are to be submitted online through FFA website www.arunachalfilmfestival.com except for feature film to be submitted offline in FFA temporary office, A Sector (Space Miracle Studios) Itanagar”, he informed

The winners will be given cash prizes.

“The last date for submission of the feature, documentary and short (open) films is 30 November, while 2 December is the last date of submission of theme-based short film”, Flago informed, adding that further information on the competition criteria can be accessed from the FFA website and its Facebook page.

“The FFA will entertain films released between April 2019 and December 2020. However, films already uploaded on online platforms will not be entertained”, he added

The FFA will also give away awards to the best director, actor, actress, villain, supporting roles, musician, singer, lyricist etc as last year, said GS FFA.