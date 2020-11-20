APWWS, affiliate orgs take out rally for Techi Meena Lishi and unborn child

1 of 6

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: The central executive and district branches of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and its affiliate bodies took out candlelight protests in various district headquarters and other towns of the state.

The APWWS and its affiliate bodies sought justice for Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child who police said were murdered on 5 November at the behest of her husband.

While the APWWS’ Itanagar and Naharlagun units and central executive members took part in the joint candlelight march organized by various civil society organizations in Naharlagun, district APWWS branches organized marches in Daporijo, Dumporijo, Yingkiong, Koloriang, Seppa, Tezu, Roing, Seijosa, Namsai, Longding, and Miao.

The East Kameng Women’s Welfare Society, the All Mishmi Women’s Welfare Society and the Enjalumenda Women Empowerment are affiliate members of the APWWS.

The Miao APWWS unit organized the rally from the circuit house to the general ground in solidarity and to mourn the death of Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child. The unit strongly condemned the preplanned brutal murder of the innocent mother and her child. The society demanded that justice be done and the criminals involved punished as per the law at the earliest.

The rally was attended by members of various organizations, such as the Singpho Development Society, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hapung, the Muklom Elite Society, the All Tangsa Students’ Union, the Inter-Collegiate Youth Association of Miao, the Miao units of the Galo Welfare Society, the Apatani Welfare Society, the Adi Welfare Society and the Singpho Youth Organization, and the public of Miao township.

DIPRO reports: A similar candlelight march was taken out in Aalo by the West Siang unit of the APWWS, led by its president Marbom Riba Bagra and senior women of the district.

The march began at the APWWS office in Aalo and culminated at Nehru Chowk, where Bagra said “this is a rarest of rare crime meted to a woman by her own husband and the first of its kind in this peaceful state.” She urged the law enforcing authority to give stringent punishment to Lishi Roni and the contract killers involved in the cold-blooded murder.

The APWWS unit lauded the ICR police for making the breakthrough in the case.

A minute’s silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Our correspondent adds: In Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo, more than 1,000 sloganeering and placard-carrying students took out a candlelight rally, seeking justice for Techi Meena Lishi.

The rally started from the airfield and culminated at Gandhi Market after passing through the market area.