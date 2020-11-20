Police recover weapon used to murder Techi Meena Lishi

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: The capital police on Wednesday recovered from the Dikrong riverbed (near the Karsingsa block point) a hammer which was reportedly used to murder Techi Meena Lishi.

Earlier, on 13 November, the police had arrested three people in connection with the death of Meena and informed that a hammer had been used to assault her.

On Thursday, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed that the crucial piece of evidence was recovered after three days of intensive search operation with the help of local divers, besides police teams from Banderdewa and Nirjuli, and a team under the Naharlagun SDPO.

He also informed that a team was sent to Khonsa on Wednesday to collect connecting evidence and the team has collected “clothes of the alleged murderer which were used during the crime, besides other pieces of evidence.”

He also informed that altogether five people have been arrested in connection with the case, with support from the police team in Tirap district.

“We have taken them all into remand. Four of them are currently in police custody, while one has been sent to judicial custody after completion of time in police custody,” the SP said.

He informed that Chumi Taya has not been arrested but had been called in for interrogation.

“We are investigating the case and looking into every detail. If there is any further involvement of anyone in the conspiracy, we will take further necessary action accordingly,” he said.

Assuring that the case is being monitored by him as well his seniors, Chiram said, “The incident is very disheartening. The entire state is grieving over the incident and we can feel the pulse of the people. We also understand the responsibility that is upon us now, and we are investigating the case with all seriousness.”

“We will not leave any lacunae and I can assure that when the final chargesheet is prepared, it will be one of the best chargsheets,” the SP added.