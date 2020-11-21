ANYA against giving of party tickets to Arunachalee women married to non-tribal men

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has appealed to all the political parties of Arunachal not to give party tickets to Arunachalee women who are married to non-tribal men in the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections, “as there is possible to dilute the indigenous people rights, integrity, development and welfare of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The association has urged the national and state political parties to take its appeal seriously in the interest of the people of Arunachal.