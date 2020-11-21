DC seeks cooperation of pol parties

KHONSA, Nov 20: Tirap DC Taro Mize sought cooperation from the political parties and leaders in conducting the upcoming panchayat election in the district in a peaceful manner.

A coordination meeting of all the political parties was held under the chairmanship of the DC here on Friday. The meeting was conducted to ensure free and fair conduct of the panchayati raj election in the district.

Mize requested the representatives of various political parties to inform their respective candidates for both GPMs and ZPMs to abide by the election model code of conduct.

EAC Hakresha Kri advised the political parties not to appeal for votes during the election on the basis of caste, community or religion.

Kri also spoke on the election model code of conduct, and appealed to the political parties not to use any religious symbol for soliciting votes.

RO DK Thungdok spoke on the standard operating procedure vis-à-vis Covid-19 and appealed to all to maintain the SOP during the entire election procedures.

SP Kardak Riba clarified the doubts and queries of the political parties on the PR electoral rolls.

Earlier, ADC [HQ] Kretkam Tikhak imparted training on the model code of conduct.

The meeting was attended by the ROs and AROs of all the 10 blocks, and representative of all political parties, including the BJP, the NPP and the INC. (DIPRO)