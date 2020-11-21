Coordination meeting held

LONGDING, Nov 20: Longding DC Bani Lego emphasized the need to coordinate and work as a team in order to bring positive changes in the district.

Addressing a meeting with the officials of the district here on 19 November, the DC told them to refrain from leaving the station without intimation and proper cause. He also requested all the officials to perform their duties without fear or favour, and reiterated the need to overhaul the public service delivery system by making it efficient and people-friendly.

The officials shared various issues and concerns related to their respective departments.

The meeting was attended by all the administrative officers, the PHED EE, the electricity EE, the PWD EE, the DMO, and others. (DIPRO)