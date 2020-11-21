APCC urges SEC to defer polls, condemns govt over Covid mgmt

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to defer the panchayat and municipal elections “till the arrival of Covid-19 vaccine or the months of March-April, 2021.”

Condemning the state government over its Covid-19 management, the APCC suggested to the state government to “go for maximum tests in all the villages in order to ascertain the exact numbers of the Covid-19 infected persons for taking up utmost care to defeat the pandemic.”