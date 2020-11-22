DPVBJC student felicitated

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: The Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan Junior College (DPVBJC) on Saturday felicitated its former student Donyi Tayem with a medal and a certificate for getting selected for admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

While congratulating Tayem on his achievement, DPVBJC principal Arun Kumar Tiwari, faculty members and the management team wished him a bright future ahead.

DPVB executive director Mone Yonggam also expressed immense happiness over Tayem’s accomplishment and wished him all the luck in his future endeavours.