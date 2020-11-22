HU conducts orientation prog for RAWE

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: The agriculture department of the Himalayan University (HU) organized an orientation programme for its upcoming rural agricultural work experience (RAWE) project for BSc (agriculture) final year students at its Jullang campus here on Friday.

HU registrar Dr Vivek Mittal in his inaugural address said that, during the RAWE, students should help the village farmers in increasing their yields.

HU’s agriculture HoD, Dr Raja Husain explained the mechanism of RAWE dissertation work for BSc (agriculture) final year students. He explained in detail the works for the students during the RAWE project. He also spoke about the biotic stress management in Arunachal’s farming areas and gave suggestions to increase the crop production.

Agriculture students explained their plans regarding RAWE during the programme.