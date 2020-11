PASIGHAT, Nov 21: Pasighat-based NGO Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS) on Saturday distributed relief materials along with financial aid to the fire victims of Depi village in Ruksin circle of East Siang district.

Members of the DMWS, led by its publicity secretary Tayek Tatak, along with Adi Bane Kebang Sille-Oyan block president Tamat Takoh visited the fire accident site and interacted with the victims.